Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PVG. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $24.80 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pretium Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.35.

Shares of PVG opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Pretium Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,273,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,777,000 after acquiring an additional 317,357 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Pretium Resources by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,739,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,616,000 after acquiring an additional 807,100 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Pretium Resources by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,907,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,647 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Pretium Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,787,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,013,000 after acquiring an additional 77,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,738,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

