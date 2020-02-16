Preveceutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Shares Up 6.5%

Preveceutical Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:PRVCF)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 2,800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 54,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Preveceutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF)

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, develops options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. It has research and development programs, including dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the addictive analgesics, such as morphine, fentanyl, and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions.

