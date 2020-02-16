Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of American Financial Group worth $37,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,093,000 after purchasing an additional 219,643 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,177,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,679,000 after buying an additional 58,135 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 635,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,571,000 after buying an additional 50,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,042,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 27.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 251,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,110,000 after buying an additional 54,276 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $15,060,000.00. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $21,462,000.00. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

NYSE:AFG opened at $112.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.67. American Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $93.75 and a twelve month high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

