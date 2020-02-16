Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 74,974 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,974 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Western Digital worth $36,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Western Digital from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

Shares of WDC opened at $69.25 on Friday. Western Digital Corp has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.88.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $278,800.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $72,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,318 shares of company stock worth $3,193,648 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

