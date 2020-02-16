Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $35.59 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Catalent worth $35,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 3.2% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Catalent by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Catalent by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

CTLT opened at $60.45 on Friday. Catalent Inc has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $68.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.71.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $137,730.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,998. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

