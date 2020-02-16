Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $37.76 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,088 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Agilent Technologies worth $37,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,461,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 174.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 463,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 67.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE A opened at $85.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on A. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,242,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $677,352.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 142,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,000,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

