Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $38.85 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Graco worth $38,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Graco by 14.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 38,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 34.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $864,653.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,066.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $964,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,849 shares of company stock valued at $20,228,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.54. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Graco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

