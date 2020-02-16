Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,459 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of LHC Group worth $32,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LHCG. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 130.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 50.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter worth about $204,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $158.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.18. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $159.48.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

