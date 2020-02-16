Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 440,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Xylem worth $34,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Xylem by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 474,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $88.14 on Friday. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.77.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cfra lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,638. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

