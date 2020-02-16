Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 314,425 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 314,425 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $32,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,021.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.87 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.84. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 32.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $1,202,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,259,915.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $879,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,076,448.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,518 shares of company stock worth $15,591,357 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. S&P Equity Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.