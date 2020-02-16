Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Trading Up 0.1%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.77 and last traded at $32.76, approximately 101,933 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 402% from the average daily volume of 20,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter.

