ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Short Interest Up 5.6% in January

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 956,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 238,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.05. 115,747 shares of the company were exchanged. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $45.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

