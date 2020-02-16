Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $127.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day moving average of $120.85. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $102.25 and a 52-week high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $3,127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,863,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,372,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,287,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,479 shares of company stock valued at $11,056,191 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter worth about $450,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

