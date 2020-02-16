PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (NYSE:PBY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.86

PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (NYSE:PBY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.86 and traded as high as $26.07. PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS shares last traded at $26.03, with a volume of 2,289 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

