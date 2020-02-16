Prospect Resources (ASX:PSC) Trading Up 2.9%

Prospect Resources Ltd (ASX:PSC) shares were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.18 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.18 ($0.13), approximately 10,150 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,840,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.18 ($0.12).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 million and a P/E ratio of -5.14.

About Prospect Resources (ASX:PSC)

Prospect Resources Limited engages in exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Zimbabwe. The company primarily explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Arcadia lithium project that covers an area of approximately 14 square kilometers of granted mining rights located to the east of Harare, Zimbabwe.

