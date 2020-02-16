Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

PRLB has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Proto Labs from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.50.

PRLB opened at $100.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.11. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $88.75 and a twelve month high of $119.98.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Proto Labs by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 41,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Proto Labs by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Proto Labs by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

