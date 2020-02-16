PTON (PTON) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17,465.00

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One PTON token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Bittrex and Bilaxy. In the last week, PTON has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PTON has a total market cap of $596,345.00 and approximately $17,465.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.19 or 0.02844258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00234135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044642 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00146361 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021911 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The official website for PTON is foresting.io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PTON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

