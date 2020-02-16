Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Big Lots by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after purchasing an additional 28,413 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Big Lots by 2,236.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 398,187 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Big Lots by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 254,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Big Lots by 59.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 205,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter worth $4,155,000. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk acquired 1,850 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $50,061.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.73.

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $25.66. 1,286,279 shares of the company traded hands. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

