Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $205.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 11.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus reduced their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.77.

NYSE:PSA traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.82. 607,615 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.76. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $199.53 and a 1 year high of $266.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Public Storage by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,217,000 after buying an additional 105,064 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Public Storage by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

