Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $205.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 11.95% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus reduced their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.77.
NYSE:PSA traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.82. 607,615 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.76. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $199.53 and a 1 year high of $266.76.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.
Read More: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.