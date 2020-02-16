Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.27

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and traded as high as $18.40. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 1,245 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.68 million during the quarter.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood and laminate flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installation and do-it-yourself markets. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

