Qredit Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. In the last seven days, Qredit has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. Qredit has a market capitalization of $316,779.00 and approximately $1,307.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000177 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

