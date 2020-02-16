QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.87. QUALCOMM posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.60. 6,250,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,317,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,276,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,318.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

