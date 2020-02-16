Quanta Utility Token Hits Market Cap of $1.47 Million (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 61.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $5,472.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00050013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00492158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $615.96 or 0.06204818 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00066781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00026936 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005143 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Profile

QNTU is a token. It was first traded on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,967,288,898 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc . The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta . The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

