Quantrx Biomedical (OTCMKTS:QTXB) Trading Down 20%

Shares of Quantrx Biomedical Co. (OTCMKTS:QTXB) dropped 20% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 125,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 35,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Quantrx Biomedical (OTCMKTS:QTXB)

QuantRx Biomedical Corporation engages in the development and commercialization patented miniform pads (PADs) and PAD based over-the-counter products in the United States. It is also developing genomic diagnostics for the laboratory market, based on its lateral flow patents, including RapidSense technology, a one-step lateral flow test.

