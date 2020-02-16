Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 187 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $293,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 199,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

JNJ stock opened at $150.13 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.