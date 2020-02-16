QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) PT Lowered to $8.50 at Craig Hallum

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has an in-line rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on QuickLogic to and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised QuickLogic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QuickLogic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of QUIK opened at $6.01 on Thursday. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QuickLogic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.59% of QuickLogic worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

