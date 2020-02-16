QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 725,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.42% of QuinStreet worth $11,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,111,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 1,273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 211,950 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,672,000 after purchasing an additional 162,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 712.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 148,222 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

QNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. QuinStreet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 37,788 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $586,091.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 34,534 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $527,334.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 270,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,099,392 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 348,508 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81. QuinStreet Inc has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

