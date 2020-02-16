RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of RKUNY stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 86,384 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. RAKUTEN INC/ADR has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $12.04.

RAKUTEN INC/ADR Company Profile

Rakuten, Inc operates as an Internet service provider in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Internet Services and FinTech. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Books, an online book store; Rakuten Travel, an Internet travel site; Rakuten GORA, which provides online golf course reservation services; Rakuten Mobile that offers mobile virtual network operator services; and Ebates, an online cash back site, as well as engages in the business for sales of advertising on these sites.

