RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of RKUNY stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 86,384 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. RAKUTEN INC/ADR has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $12.04.
RAKUTEN INC/ADR Company Profile
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
