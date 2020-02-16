Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Randall & Quilter Investment Hldg Ltd (LON:RQIH) dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 172.10 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.30), approximately 9,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 182,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176 ($2.32).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.68, a quick ratio of 2,334.54 and a current ratio of 2,334.54. The firm has a market cap of $351.92 million and a P/E ratio of 7.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 180.88.

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. The company operates through Insurance Investments, Insurance Services, Underwriting Management, and Other segments. Its Insurance Investments segment acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

