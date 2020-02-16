Rapids 24-Hour Volume Tops $280.00 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. Rapids has a total market cap of $794,214.00 and approximately $280.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Rapids token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.93 or 0.02847626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00235922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00045145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00146393 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021943 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,333,116,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,034,354,354 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

