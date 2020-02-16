Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 89,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 194,923 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

COG stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,698,333 shares. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

