Rational Advisors LLC Buys 316 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2,020.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $56,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,711.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $169,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,889 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.31. 416,130 shares of the stock traded hands. bluebird bio Inc has a 12-month low of $71.42 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.79.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.