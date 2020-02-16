Rational Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.21. 2,605,266 shares of the stock were exchanged. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.57 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

In related news, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $973,502.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,031.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.