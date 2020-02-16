Rational Advisors LLC Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 336.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $7,863,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,908 shares of company stock worth $22,176,673. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.77.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,687 shares. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $78.45 and a one year high of $107.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.54 and a 200 day moving average of $95.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

