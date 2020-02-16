Rational Advisors LLC Has $89,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 104,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.60. 1,918,009 shares of the company were exchanged. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $31.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FITB. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

