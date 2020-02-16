Rational Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in International Paper by 32.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 83.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in International Paper by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.19. 1,775,172 shares of the stock were exchanged. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.00.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

