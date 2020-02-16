Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 4,109 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 359.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.1% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 126,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 286,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 69,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,115,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,288,000 after buying an additional 39,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

NYSE:KIM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,157,305 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

