Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 5,285 Shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,005 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprint were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in S. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sprint by 16.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,061,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $123,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,055 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sprint by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,836,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,830,000 after acquiring an additional 495,041 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its stake in Sprint by 52.7% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,336,822 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,273 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sprint by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,297,761 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 64,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Sprint by 7.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,126,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after acquiring an additional 229,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprint stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 25,423,840 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. Sprint Corp has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $8.78.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprint Corp will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sprint from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.26.

Sprint Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

