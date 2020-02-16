Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Rattler Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Rattler Midstream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 2,914.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,857,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,732 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 683.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 266,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 232,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 32,657 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,678,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after acquiring an additional 218,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.