Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Update

Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 39,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
RAVE stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.
