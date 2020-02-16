Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Update

Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 39,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

RAVE stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 212,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Watchman Group Inc. owned about 1.40% of Rave Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.

