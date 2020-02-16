RChain Price Tops $0.0196 on Major Exchanges (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. RChain has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and approximately $2,985.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain token can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Kucoin, Bitinka and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.06 or 0.03086167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00242745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00046951 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00153425 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000074 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, AirSwap, IDEX, BitMart, Bitinka, ChaoEX and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

