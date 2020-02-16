RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Short Interest Down 7.0% in January

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,580,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 15,670,000 shares. Approximately 36.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,532,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealReal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.69.

Get RealReal alerts:

Shares of REAL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 616,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,301. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14. RealReal has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

In other news, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,686.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $426,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,448,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,253,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,847,250. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. State Street Corp purchased a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,541,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in RealReal by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 30,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in RealReal by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 280,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 230,295 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.