RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealReal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. RealReal has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 75,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,505,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,931,809.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,686.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,847,250. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $7,145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 25,129 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $3,002,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $4,666,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 518,106 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

