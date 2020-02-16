Reckon (ASX:RKN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.73

Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.64. Reckon shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 33,762 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.73 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.71. The firm has a market cap of $76.47 million and a PE ratio of 9.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.43.

Reckon Company Profile (ASX:RKN)

Reckon Limited provides software solutions for small and medium businesses, larger businesses, accountants, bookkeepers, and lawyers in Australia, the United States, and others. It operates through Business Group, Legal Practice Management Group, and Accountant Practice Management Group segments. The Business Group segment engages in the development, distribution, and support of business accounting and personal wealth management software products, which include Reckon One and Reckon Accounts Hosted cloud software products, Reckon Accounts Business, and Reckon Accounts Personal.

