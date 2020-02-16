Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 292,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

RLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Lion Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley lowered Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Lion Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

NYSE RLH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 129,988 shares. Red Lion Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 131,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $394,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLH. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its position in Red Lion Hotels by 1,861.9% in the fourth quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,226,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 1,163,806 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in Red Lion Hotels by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after buying an additional 668,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Red Lion Hotels by 28.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 373,398 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Red Lion Hotels by 42.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 284,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 84,584 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Red Lion Hotels by 380.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 74,350 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

