Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.595 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Regency Centers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Regency Centers has a payout ratio of 151.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.13. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank cut shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

