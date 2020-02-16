Relex Trading 99.8% Higher Over Last Week (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Relex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Relex has a total market cap of $276,471.00 and $441.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Relex has traded 99.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $279.01 or 0.02844946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00237436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046292 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00147579 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00021996 BTC.

About Relex

Relex’s genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,861,450,597 tokens. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Relex’s official website is www.relex.io . The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

