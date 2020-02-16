ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $146.90

ReNeuron Group Plc (LON:RENE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.90 and traded as high as $149.50. ReNeuron Group shares last traded at $145.00, with a volume of 21,953 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 147.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 165.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.19. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.00.

ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported GBX (12.30) (($0.16)) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (16.30) (($0.21)) by GBX 4 ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that ReNeuron Group Plc will post -71.6779151 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia.

