Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) PT Raised to $20.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Repay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

RPAY stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. Repay has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $18.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Repay during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Repay during the third quarter worth $187,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

