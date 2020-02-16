Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.44-3.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.73-10.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.81 billion.Republic Services also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.48-3.53 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.20.

NYSE RSG traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,893 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.17. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $100.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $183,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,311.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,720. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

